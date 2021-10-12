Tokes (TKS) Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Tokes has a market cap of $3.46 million and $14.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002077 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

