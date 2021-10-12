Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Shares Up 2.2%

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.57 and last traded at $55.68. 1,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMRAY. Danske cut Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Pareto Securities upgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89.

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $320.62 million during the quarter.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMRAY)

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

