Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 36.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,258,000 after buying an additional 385,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,862,608.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

TR stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of -0.11. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 12.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

