Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 100,504 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,504 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of PPL worth $12,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after purchasing an additional 601,592 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after purchasing an additional 998,303 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,913,000 after purchasing an additional 614,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

