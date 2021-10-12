Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 2,684 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MarketAxess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,244,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in MarketAxess by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,226,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 570,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96,688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,725,000 after purchasing an additional 79,862 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 over the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $402.96 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $402.70 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $450.72 and its 200-day moving average is $466.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $526.00.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.