Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 29,357 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,357 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,857 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 109.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 44,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $4,674,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

