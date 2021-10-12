Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 7,385 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 273.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 27,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,501,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $153.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.58. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,303 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,481 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

