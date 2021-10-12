Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.24 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

