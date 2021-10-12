Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $380.87 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.