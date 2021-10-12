Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 2,011,368 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,620,879 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011,368 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.0% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Microsoft worth $1,957,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 49,282 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 44,137 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the second quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 47,970 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 270.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,250,000 after purchasing an additional 116,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 181,730 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $294.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.08 and a 200-day moving average of $271.98. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

