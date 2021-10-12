Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 3,113 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of CarMax worth $12,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth $49,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX opened at $129.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.46.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $3,421,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,160 shares of company stock worth $16,923,796. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

