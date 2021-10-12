Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 6,331 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Paycom Software worth $10,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,348,000 after buying an additional 169,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Paycom Software by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after buying an additional 165,815 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Paycom Software by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,234,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,067,000 after buying an additional 104,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paycom Software by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,817,000 after buying an additional 102,488 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYC stock opened at $501.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $521.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $481.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.46.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.00.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

