Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,596 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $12,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

FLT stock opened at $254.97 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.81 and a 200-day moving average of $267.63.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

