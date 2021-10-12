Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 30,494 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,105 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 30,494 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 233.9% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 768,715 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,580,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,535,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,147,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY opened at $108.88 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

