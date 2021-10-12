Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,549 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,337,000 after purchasing an additional 961,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,800,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,277,000 after purchasing an additional 764,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,593 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES stock opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day moving average is $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.