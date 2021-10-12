Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 302,950.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 48,472 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after buying an additional 66,993 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 845.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 738,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,212,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WST opened at $403.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $440.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.