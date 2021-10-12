Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 14,124 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.96. The company had a trading volume of 161,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,217. The firm has a market cap of $415.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.57 and a 200 day moving average of $167.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

