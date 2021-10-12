Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 19,240 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,451 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,226 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,583,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $34.74. 821,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,686,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

