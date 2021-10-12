Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 20,075 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $108.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,020,972. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $83.16 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $564.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

