Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 74,254 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 308.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,290 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 5.6% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 117.5% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,223,893 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $69,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.15. 886,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,967,448. The company has a market cap of $239.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.