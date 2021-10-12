Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 114.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,556,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $36.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,740.48. 26,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,364. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,514.62 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,806.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,564.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total value of $559,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,839 shares of company stock worth $420,490,197 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

