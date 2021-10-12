Toroso Investments LLC Buys 11,149 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 268.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,625,000 after acquiring an additional 383,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 58.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after acquiring an additional 334,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.95. The stock had a trading volume of 86,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,782. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

