Toroso Investments LLC Buys 21,958 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,007 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 419,049 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $64,852,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.48. The company had a trading volume of 190,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

