Toroso Investments LLC Buys 3,168,550 Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 629.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,671,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168,550 shares during the period. Mogo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 5.22% of Mogo worth $28,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Mogo during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mogo by 18.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 143.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,444 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Mogo by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Mogo during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOGO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. 31,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,309. Mogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $346.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.62 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Mogo Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOGO. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mogo in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

