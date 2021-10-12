Toroso Investments LLC Buys 39,478 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,478 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.91. 46,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,573. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.03. Accenture plc has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $345.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

