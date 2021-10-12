Toroso Investments LLC Buys 57,131 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 9.75% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHQ. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHQ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.57. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,418. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.