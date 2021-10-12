Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,042,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,032,000 after buying an additional 139,008 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after buying an additional 117,010 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after buying an additional 99,783 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 126,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 99,551 shares during the period.

FTSM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $59.92. 1,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,178. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.90 and a 12-month high of $60.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

