Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 2.03% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ULST stock remained flat at $$40.43 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $40.65.

