Toroso Investments LLC Has $23.33 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,626 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $23,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,650,000 after acquiring an additional 865,745 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in CME Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after buying an additional 541,757 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in CME Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,945,000 after purchasing an additional 491,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,825. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

