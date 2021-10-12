Toroso Investments LLC Has $26.87 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,246.68. The company had a trading volume of 54,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,964. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,355.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,370.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

