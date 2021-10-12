Toroso Investments LLC Has $4.70 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,696 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,412 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $6,075,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after acquiring an additional 841,902 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.62. 781,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,573,848. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $213.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

