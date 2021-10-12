Toroso Investments LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,556 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 772,178 shares of company stock valued at $198,010,919 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.09. The stock had a trading volume of 159,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,389. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The firm has a market cap of $274.21 billion, a PE ratio of 111.63, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.