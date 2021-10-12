Toroso Investments LLC Has $5 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,541 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Shares of ADBE traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $580.63. 36,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,473. The company has a market cap of $276.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $630.77 and its 200 day moving average is $569.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

