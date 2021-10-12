Toroso Investments LLC Has $6.08 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,769 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $2,312,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 81,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 75,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $157.09. The stock had a trading volume of 100,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,915. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.