Toroso Investments LLC Has $62.85 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.5% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $62,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $6,648,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in PayPal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 42.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 158.8% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 164,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.57. The stock had a trading volume of 205,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,417. The firm has a market cap of $301.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

