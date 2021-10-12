Toroso Investments LLC Increases Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,268 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 113.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.37. 579,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,986,602. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

