Toroso Investments LLC Invests $13.47 Million in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,080,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 2.73% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $5,611,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $184,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $2,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 23.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $74,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NASDAQ MUDS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,384. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.