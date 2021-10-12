Toroso Investments LLC Invests $39.69 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156,685 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $39,688,000. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 1.6% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Coinbase Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.63.

Shares of COIN traded down $9.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.40. 102,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.87.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 928,604 shares of company stock worth $240,437,560 over the last quarter.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

