Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 199,164 Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,164 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 4.57% of VPC Impact Acquisition worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,552,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $11,224,000. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,002,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition by 185.7% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIH stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 30,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,793. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $22.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

