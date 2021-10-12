Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 30,830 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.87. 557,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,714,320. The firm has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.52.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

