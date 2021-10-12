Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 3,714 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.12. 35,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

