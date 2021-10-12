Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 661,773 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,498,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661,773 shares during the period. CleanSpark accounts for 1.0% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 4.32% of CleanSpark worth $24,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 5,193.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLSK traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,704. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $518.90 million, a P/E ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

