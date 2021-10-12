Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 77,097 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.0% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $26,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $140.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,374. The company has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.75.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

