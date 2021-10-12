Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 7,820 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after buying an additional 314,841 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after buying an additional 260,413 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.54. 88,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,960. The company has a market capitalization of $357.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

