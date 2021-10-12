Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.1% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $28,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 61.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $7,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $15.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $807.71. 639,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,418,877. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $737.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $682.70. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.11 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.65 billion, a PE ratio of 419.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.55.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

