Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 160.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,763,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,086,787 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 1.18% of WisdomTree Investments worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,284. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

WETF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

