Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Baidu stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.23. 89,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200,526. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.83. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.38 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

