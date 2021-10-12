Toroso Investments LLC Sells 160,631 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,631 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.67% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $27,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $99,646,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,056,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,894,000 after buying an additional 382,216 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 686,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,068,000 after purchasing an additional 93,946 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 72,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,606,000.

NYSEARCA SPSM traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,250. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $45.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13.

