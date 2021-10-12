Toroso Investments LLC Sells 20,266 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,178 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,266 shares during the period. BHP Group makes up 0.9% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $23,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BHP Group by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 648,138 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after buying an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BHP Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after purchasing an additional 404,952 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,168,000 after buying an additional 383,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 75,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.34. The stock has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $768.67.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.