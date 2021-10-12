Toroso Investments LLC Sells 220,000 Shares of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 4.83% of Diginex worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diginex in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diginex by 435.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diginex in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Diginex in the first quarter worth $131,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQOS traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.69. Diginex Limited has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 target price on shares of Diginex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

